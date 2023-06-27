GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare announced on Tuesday that it will be expanding its radiation oncology services to St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg.

According to an OSF Healthcare news release, construction for a vault to house a linear accelerator has begun for the project. The services are expected to be available in September.

The linear accelerator is used for external beam radiation treatments for cancer patients. The treatment is less invasive and destroys cancer cells while protecting surrounding normal tissue.

The Galesburg expansion along with the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute currently under construction in Peoria will help broaden the cancer treatment options available to patients across Illinois.

The cancer institute is expected to begin its first treatments in 2024.