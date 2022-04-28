PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare celebrated the completion of the building structure for the new cancer center with a Topping Off ceremony.

This marks the next phase for the institute, as the ceremony leaders of OSF and the POINTCORE Construction Company talked about the importance and impact of the center on the community.

People were able to do last-minute signing on the beam before it was launched into place on the building structure.

“This truly has been a gift from the community to the community and many surroundings, not just our sisters, not just our OSF Mission partners but literally hundreds of individuals,” said Sister Judith Ann Duvall, chairperson of OSF Healthcare.

Leaders of the OSF say the center is expected to be done by late 2023 or early 2024.