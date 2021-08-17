OSF HealthCare holds groundbreaking for new cancer center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare on Tuesday afternoon officially broke ground for a new $237 million cancer center on the campus of St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The 180,000 square foot OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute will serve as a regional hub for advanced cancer services. It will be the second facility in Illinois to offer proton beam radiation therapy, touted as a safer and more effective alternative to traditional radiation.

It will feature patient education and support spaces, an infusion center, and a full range of cancer-related services.

Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare, said the institute will turn Peoria into a destination center for advanced cancer patients.

“Having that opportunity to have a comprehensive cancer center here, to create a destination center, certainly provides the advanced care for patients. It also gives us the opportunity to connect different areas and different markets, so then we can spread that best cancer treatment throughout the region,” he said.

To help pay for the project, OSF’s board is setting a fundraising goal of $100 million. The institute is expected to open in early 2023.