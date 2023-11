PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Low-dose CT screenings can help find cancers early when they are treatable, and even curable.

OSF St. Francis medical center will be hosting a free lung cancer screening event very soon, and Laura Hines, a supervisor of OSF Cancer Services, and Dawn Tucker, an Oncology Nurse Navigator with OSF HealthCare stopped by to tell us about the event.