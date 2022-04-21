PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare mission partners, sisters, cancer patients and community members gathered on Thursday to sign the last beam that will top the $250 million OSF Healthcare Cancer Institute in Peoria.

The last beam holds a special place in construction, as it marks the completion of the building structure.

OSF mission partners, sisters and community members signed names and well wishes all over the white beam.

OSF Healthcare President Bob Anderson said the beam represents a “piece of history.”

“It’s something of a milestone for us …To me, it represents a transition from one phase of construction to another. You know, it kind of shows what the outline of the building is going to be,” he said.

Anderson said they have been working at the cancer center since 2014.

“So it’s been a long time coming. So every day when I come into work, and I see crews working on the building and see the progress, it’s an inspiration. It gets me charged up that we’re getting there, and before long we’re going to be able to take care of patients here,” he said.

Dr. James McGee, medical director of oncology, radiation, and oncology service line at OSF Healthcare, called the beam signing a “community support measure.”

“The community comes together and basically says good wishes to the beam so that it can have a critical place, and it will designate the building structure is in place,” he said.

McGee said the cancer center will revolutionize cancer treatment. A state-of-the-art proton center is one of the center’s hallmarks.

“We want to ultimately have this be the turning point where cancer starts to diminish in our community, where cure rates get better and better, and early detection rates get better and better,” he said.

“We will we have a variety of cancer services in there, kind of a one-stop-shop for people who need cancer treatment. High-end technologies like proton therapy and radiation therapy, along with infusions, physician practices. So really kind of wrapping up all of the services we have around our patients,” added Anderson.

The beam will be placed during the topping-off ceremony on April 28. The center is expected to be finished by late 2023 or early 2024.