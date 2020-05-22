OSF HealthCare leaders say the mental health of employees is crucial

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The constant battle against COVID-19 can take a toll on health care workers’ mental health. OSF HealthCare is taking the necessary steps to help them decompress and stay motivated. OSF HealthCare Behavioral Health Manager Luke Raymond said there are resources available for staff.

This includes a customized online platform (OSF SilverCloud), an internal working group devoted strictly to mental health, a daily newsletter for mission partners, weekly emails with inspirational messages, scriptures and advice along with private spaces to give health care workers a quiet and comfortable retreat.

Raymond said to perform well a work, medical professionals must be in a good place mentally.

“When you care for others all day everyday at some point you need to refill your own cup to be able to provide that care and compassionate care to the people who need it most.” Raymond said. “If don’t take care of yourself you’re not able to take care of those six folks as well as you can,” Raymond said.”

After the crisis subsides, Raymond says there will be lingering affects so the resources will be there to stay.