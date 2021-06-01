OSF HealthCare looks to bring more physicians to the Twin-Cities

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare hopes to bring more physicians to the Twin-Cities by establishing a family medicine residency program at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood visited OSF St. Joseph Medical Center this afternoon, his goal was to discuss the family medicine residency program, medical developments, and COVID-19 response.

Rep. LaHood has submitted a community funding project to help with renovations for the program, and is looking for $700,000 should congress approve.

He said bringing physicians to Central Illinois has always been a challenge, and believes this program will help.

“If you look at the statistics where you have residency programs in a community, doctors and physicians are more likely to stay in the community, we’ve seen that in other places, and we think that’ll work here,” said Rep. LaHood.

“I’m proud to be here today to learn a little bit more about the facility, the actual location of it and how it’ll work, and then we’re gonna go back to Washington D.C. and work through the appropriation process to try to get the money allocated and funded here,” said LaHood.

Rep. LaHood said they should have word on approval for those funds toward the end of July or early August.