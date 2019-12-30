OSF HealthCare named best company to work for in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — As the year comes to an end, a job and career placement company ranked OSF HealthCare the best company to work for in Peoria.

The company, Zippia, said OSF HealthCare ranks No. 1 on its 2019 list of Best Companies to Work For in Peoria.

“I am proud to work for a company that is recognized throughout the community as a great place to work,” Heather Sumner, manager of recruitment at OSF HealthCare, said. “We have a great team of people and hire people that really want to help individuals in the communities we serve.”

Zippia gave OSF HealthCare the top spot for salary, diversity and performance. It also said the health care provider has strong employee retention.

One Zippia reviewer stated, “OSF HealthCare is a good company to work for. They treat employees equally, they have great benefits, and good supervisors and managers.”

“OSF HealthCare is a great organization to be a part of,” Shannon Howell,

recruitment strategist at OSF HealthCare said. “Not only do we strive to provide the best care to our patients, but it is also a career destination to grow professionally and personally. This honor reflects that we are meeting that goal.”

Rounding out the top 5 is insurance agency RLI, specialty retail company CBT, Bradley University, and ELM Locating.

Zippia’s Best Places to Work lists was designed to provide unbiased, data-based evaluations of companies. Rankings are based on government and proprietary data on salaries, company financial health, and employee diversity.