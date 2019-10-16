OSF HealthCare names new president for St. Mary Medical Center

GALESBURG, Ill. — OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg has named its next president.

Wednesday, it was announced Lisa DeKezel as the next president. DeKezel, MJ, BSN, RN, will be responsible for directing all internal operations and coordinate short-term tactics within long-term strategies to ensure access to health care for the Galesburg community.

Previously, DeKezel served as vice president of Physician and Outpatient Services and as a compliance officer at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Ill. She has been responsible for providing direct leadership over the organizations’ family practice and rural health clinics, as well as the regional expansion of physician clinics.

“I am excited to be joining OSF Healthcare and to have the opportunity to lead St. Mary Medical Center as its next president,” said DeKezel. “I’m impressed by the OSF team’s commitment to excellence in service and innovation to meet community health and wellness needs.”

DeKezel received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. She went on to earn her Master of Jurisprudence in health law and policy from Loyola University in Chicago.

She will assume the role on Nov. 18.