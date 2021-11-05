OSF Healthcare offering child vaccine clinics in November

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare is the latest organization offering child vaccinations in Peoria.

Kids ages 5-11 can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at one of the two vaccination clinics OSF Healthcare has set up. Both clinics will take place at OSF Medical Group — Endocrinology & Diabetes, located at 1800 N. Knoxville Ave. in Peoria.

  • Saturday, Nov. 13 (second dose appointment will be Saturday, Dec. 4) from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 20 (second dose appointment will be Saturday, Dec. 11) from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Parents and guardians can schedule an appointment for their child on the organization’s website by clicking here.

“The ability to vaccinate this age group has the potential to have a major positive impact – not only on the health and safety of children, but also in terms of the pandemic as a whole,” remarked Sarah Overton, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer, OSF HealthCare Multi-Specialty Services.

Doses are administered 21 days apart, and the second dose can be scheduled during the first dose appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News