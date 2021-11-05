OSF Healthcare offering child vaccine clinics in November

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare is the latest organization offering child vaccinations in Peoria.

Kids ages 5-11 can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at one of the two vaccination clinics OSF Healthcare has set up. Both clinics will take place at OSF Medical Group — Endocrinology & Diabetes, located at 1800 N. Knoxville Ave. in Peoria.

Saturday, Nov. 13 (second dose appointment will be Saturday, Dec. 4) from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 (second dose appointment will be Saturday, Dec. 11) from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Parents and guardians can schedule an appointment for their child on the organization’s website by clicking here.

“The ability to vaccinate this age group has the potential to have a major positive impact – not only on the health and safety of children, but also in terms of the pandemic as a whole,” remarked Sarah Overton, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer, OSF HealthCare Multi-Specialty Services.

Doses are administered 21 days apart, and the second dose can be scheduled during the first dose appointment.