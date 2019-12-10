OSF HealthCare planning $237 million cancer center in Peoria’s East Bluff

PEORIA, Ill. — OSF HealthCare is looking to expand even more.

The healthcare network filed a proposal for a $237 million cancer care center at its Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria’s East Bluff. The Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board is set to review the proposal at a Feb. 25, 2020 board meeting.

The Comprehensive Cancer Center would feature various treatment rooms, an infusion center, and other related areas across 180,000 square feet, according to the proposal. Specifically, the center would provide access to a full range of cancer-related services, including Proton Beam Therapy, Brachytherapy, screenings and risk assessments, patient education, and more.

OSF would move its multidisciplinary cancer conference into the new building. The Allied Agencies Building and Infectious Disease Center would be demolished to make room for the building as well. The center would also provide office space and allow its partners to hold clinic days for specific types of cancer.

A 10-story parking deck is also planned, according to the documents.

Leaders said the Comprehensive Cancer Center would be seen as the major cancer expert center between Chicago and St. Louis.

The new center would potentially open by June 30, 2024.