OSF HealthCare preparing to offer vaccinations to some patients

A medical worker holding a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a syringe during mass vaccination starts in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare is preparing to offer vaccinations to some of its patients as Illinois enters phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Sarah Overton, the chief nursing officer and vice president of Clinical Services for OSF Multispecialty Services, said the vaccinations will be offered to those at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19.

“In some areas across our Ministry we anticipate receiving a limited number of doses this week, which will be offered to those who are 65 years old and older, who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing complications,” Overton said. “We are pleased that we are closer to being able to offer the vaccine to members of the communities we serve.”

Spokesperson Shelli Dankoff said OSF is receiving a high amount of interest from members of the public for the vaccine. She is encouraging those who want the vaccine not to overwhelm OSF’s office’s phone lines. She said this makes sure calls from those who need urgent medical care get through.

Dankoff also said the vaccine itself is free, but they may charge an administration fee to cover associated costs. This cost should be covered by insurance plans, and those without insurance will not be charged.

More information about OSF’s Vaccine distribution plan can be found on their website.