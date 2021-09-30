OSF HealthCare receives FCC Grant for COVID-19 Telehealth Efforts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nearly $950,000 is coming to OSF Healthcare thanks to a grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The funding is part of more than $41 million in grant money awarded by the FCC to health care agencies throughout the country to assist in providing telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

OSF has completed nearly 93,000 virtual visit encounters since the beginning of the pandemic. The funding from the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program will allow that work to continue, specifically providing telehealth devices for video and telephonic connections between patients and providers, with a particular focus on the low-income and hardest-hit areas across the communities it serves.

“We are elated that OSF HealthCare is among the deserving health care agencies receiving this funding, and are extremely grateful our elected representatives recognize the important role telehealth platforms play in the COVID-19 era,” said David Hall, M.D., chief information officer.

The FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program was established in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It has now provided help for health care providers in each state, territory, and the District of Columbia to provide telehealth and connected care services to patients in their homes or mobile locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.