OSF Healthcare recognized as a top employer in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare ranked 8th in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers for 2020, making it a top employer in the state.

OSF HealthCare employs nearly 24,000 employees in 145 locations, including 14 hospitals throughout Illinois and Michigan.

OSF Healthcare CEO Bob Sehring said the recognition by Forbes is “extremely rewarding.”

“This is a testament to the work members of our leadership team put in, connecting with our Mission Partners to ensure that they know how much they are valued as we all carry out the Sisters’ Mission to serve with the greatest care and love,” Sehring said.

Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to survey more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 500 employees in their U.S. operations. The online panels were then evaluated on a state level. Participants were asked about an employer’s atmosphere and development, company image, working conditions, salaries and wages, and diversity.

