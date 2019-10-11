OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center recognized for innovation in nursing

PEORIA, Ill- OSF Saint Francis is the winner of the 2019 American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet Prize. This prize honors innovative nursing programs and practices in ANCC Magnet recognized organizations.

The award is sponsored by Cerner Corporation, which is a global health platform and innovation company. The information technology company gave $50,000 to help further develop OSF’s winning proposal.

OSF Saint Francis nurses developed a six-part intervention plan partnering with local stakeholders which includes:

Faith community nursing

A mobile Care-A-Van

Addition of food insecurity assessment into nursing practice

An education program for nurses and clinicians on the assessment and prevalence of food insecurity

A community gardening intervention

An education program for children and families

The Chief Nursing Officer at OSF Healthcare said the hospital is glad it is impacting social determinants of health for those who live in the targeted areas of the community.