OSF HealthCare Saint Francis receives an “A” for patient safety in hospital grading report

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for the Spring were released from the Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization for patient safety.

OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria was once again named one of the safest hospitals in the state, receiving an “A” for patient safety.

According to results listed on the organization’s website, OSF Saint Francis is one of 46 hospitals in Illinois to achieve this recognition for the spring 2020 season. UnityPoint Methodist also received an “A” grade this season.

Bridget Mattson, manager of quality and safety at OSF, said the grade is a reassurance to OSF’s patients that they’re in good hands.

“In this pandemic of COVID, it’s very important that hospitals have established processes in place to keep their patients safe and that the quality of the services that they provide are also at the highest level and achieving an A grade helps us to demonstrate to our patients that can come to us,” Mattson said.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to grade more than 2,600 U.S hospitals per year.

The group takes into account factors such as infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems, and hospital staff.

The group’s full listing of Illinois hospital score are here.