PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare has agreed to buy a shuttered hospital with the hopes of having an emergency department near the Peru area.

According to a press release, the healthcare system signed a letter of intent with St. Margaret’s Health to purchase certain assets including the St. Margaret’s Health – Peru and other locations across the Illinois Valley.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced, we have remained committed to our Mission and to the values of Catholic health care,” said Tim Muntz, St. Margaret’s Health President & CEO. “Together with OSF, we are exploring how residents of the Illinois Valley can access quality health care for years to come.”

August Querciagrossa, OSF’s CEO for their western region said “Our intent is to preserve and sustain access to high quality, local health care for the residents of these communities.”

The next step is to seek regulatory approvals. While the process will take time, the hope is to bring back emergency care and select inpatient services to Peru as soon as possible.

More information will be shared as it becomes available. Visit OSF HealthCare’s website for more info.