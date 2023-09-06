PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has awarded OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois a grant to improve statewide pediatric emergency and disaster readiness capabilities.

The $249,000 grant will support several initiatives, including assessment of hospital disaster plans and identifying and addressing disparities in emergency and disaster care for children.

“Children have unique medical and emotional needs compared to adults,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “IDPH is thrilled to partner with OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois to maintain and improve our already high degree of statewide pediatric emergency and disaster readiness capabilities. This grant will advance various initiatives intended to build and secure brighter futures for Illinois’s children.”

Under the grant, the hospital, which is part of the Saint Francis Medical Center complex in Peoria, will conduct assessments of disaster plans at more than 30 Illinois hospitals during the current fiscal year, focusing on inclusion of pediatric components to those plans. It will also develop resources and educational materials as well as share best practices that can be used to address identified gaps and disparities in that care.

The most recent assessment from the National Pediatric Readiness Project gives Illinois a score of 89 out of 100 in terms of hospital emergency departments’ ability to meet the unique needs of pediatric patients.

Any score above 88 indicates a high degree of readiness to address those needs and is associated with lower mortality for ill and injured children. Illinois’s statewide score is well above the national median score of 70. Hospitals that participate in a pediatric readiness recognition program tend to score substantially higher than those that have not done so.

The grant will also help with the School Nurse Emergency Care course, a state program designed to enhance the assessment, triaging and treatment skills of school nurses when confronted with various medical emergencies in the school setting.

Grant funding will also support building upon and enhancing other pediatric initiatives that are currently in place within our state, such as developing educational webinars to assist hospitals in assessing the medical needs of infants and children.

For more information on the OSF Children’s Hospital pediatric readiness program, go to Pediatric Readiness | OSF Children’s Hospital (osfhealthcare.org).