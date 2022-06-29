PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare announced Wednesday the dates that they will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for children six months old to four years old.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children under the age of 5 earlier this month.

More than 13.5 million children in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. More than 42,000 children have been hospitalized and at least 1,240 children under the age of 18 have died of COVID.

OSF will be offering the Pzifer BioNTech vaccination. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized to be given to kids aged six months to four years old in 3 microgram doses, with a 3-week interval between the first two doses, followed by a third dose at least 8 weeks after the second dose.

“We are proud to offer the vaccine to kids ages six months to four years at our OSF Medical Group primary care and pediatric clinics,” remarked Sarah Overton, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer, OSF Medical Group and Home Care Services. “The ability to vaccinate this age group has the potential to have a major positive impact – not only on the health and safety of children, but also in terms of the pandemic as a whole.”

Parents can visit OSF’s website to schedule an appointment at any of the following vaccination clinics.

Friday, July 8, 2022

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

OSF Medical Group – Pediatrics, located at OSF Center for Health – Rt. 91

8600 IL-91 #200, Peoria, IL 61615

Saturday, July 9, 2022

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

OSF Center for Health – Knoxville Ave.

1800 Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61603

Daily clinic – starting Monday, July 11

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday (open until 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays)

OSF Medical Group Pediatrics – Morton

435 Maxine Dr, Morton, IL 61550

OSF said in Wednesday’s statement that they encourage patients and families to get vaccinated wherever they can, and not delay if they can obtain the appropriate vaccine dose elsewhere.