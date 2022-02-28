GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare has the green light to purchase the assets of Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

In an announcement released Monday, both organizations signed a letter of intent allowing OSF HealthCare to purchase real estate, medical equipment, and other assets in Galesburg.

Officials said the letter of intent means the purchase is likely to happen this spring.

Meanwhile, OSF does not intend to offer inpatient services at the Cottage Hospital location, but officials said OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg has the capacity to provide inpatient care for the area.