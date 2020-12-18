OSF HealthCare warns public about potential phone scam

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new scam aiming to get social security numbers and other personal information has been reported by OFS HealthCare.

The organization said Friday they recently learned about the hustle from patients or caregivers who received calls from what appeared to be an OSF HealthCare caller ID. They said callers falsely claimed to represent OSF HealthCare and asked for private information.

Health care officials said if you receive a call like this, especially if you haven’t been in contact with a department at an OSF HealthCare facility, you should hang up.

They said if you think the call may be legitimate, call their main switchboard number and ask the operator to connect you to a specific department.

Officials said to not call the original call number. Neighbors are encouraged to report any potential spam to local police departments.