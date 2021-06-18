OSF Healthcare launches OnCall digital health platform

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare in Peoria is taking steps to make sure its patients get quality care from the comfort of their own homes.

This is made possible through OSF’s OnCall Urgent Care digital health platform. Healthcare leaders said it is essentially a virtual hospital to meet patients where they are via phone or computer.

Staff said through state-of-the-art technology, they are also able to personalize each patient’s experience. They said it has been particularly helpful in the age of COVID-19.

“We have the opportunity to provide 24/7 nurse assistance to individuals to ask them how they are doing, escalate symptoms, give them care guidance, as well as allow them to have a virtual visit with a provider from the comfort of their living room or where ever they may be,” said OSF OnCall Connect Manager Kara Roat.

The OSF OnCall building opened in January on SW Adams St. Staff said it is the only one of its kind in Illinois.