PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare hosted a “Drug Take Back” event Saturday morning to help rid locals of extra medications they might have.

Partnered with the DEA and Peoria Police Department, OSF took unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications from locals to be disposed of. Once collected, the DEA takes all the medicines to a landfill to be incinerated.

Jerry Storm of OSF said people forget about medications and generally do not want to get rid of something that can be very expensive.

“People like to retain. They paid for the medications, like retain them and use them as a save for the rainy day. But it’s a dangerous practice to do that,” said Storm.

He said the practice of holding onto extra medication is dangerous for many reasons. One reason is that children may find the medication inside a home and accidentally use them.

It is also not a safe practice to simply toss the extra medication into the garbage. Animals that happen to sift through trash may find the meds and also accidentally ingest them.

Those who missed the event can still get rid of extra medications using the disposal box at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, located inside the 530 NE Glen Oak Ave. entrance.