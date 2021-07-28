OSF hosting kids’ “mini-med school” at Promise Academy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Promise Academy is teaming up with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center to host a free “mini-medical school” Friday, July 30, motivating young minds to get excited about health care.

The Christian school is inviting doctors, nurses, and interns from 32 entities within OSF to the school, helping kids ages six to 16 explore health education and career opportunities in the medical field.

Promise Academy’s President, Bishop Tim Criss, said children will also have the opportunity to use interactive learning stations, using medical tools and 3D printers.

Criss said statistics from OSF show that the communities in Peoria’s 61605 zip code more frequently experience occurrences of many illnesses and diseases than in other neighborhoods.

“I’m grateful that they not only see it, but they are moving in the direction of action and making themselves available,” said Criss.

He said he hopes the event brings more awareness to health care, as well as inspires kids and parents to look into medical careers within their community.

“There’s not enough health care, ample health care, to reach the people that probably need it the most..” Criss said. “I think it’s important that they understand that there are opportunities out there that they can be a part of that not only pay well, but…make their lives more full.”

The event opens its doors at 12:30 p.m. and will end at 4:30 p.m. A school open house will follow the event.

