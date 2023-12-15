PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center announced new wayfinding signage on Friday.

The new signage hopes to provide easier navigation when patients and visitors are on the Saint Francis Campus.

Key changes can be found below:

All parking decks will be renamed to align with letter names for all buildings on campus.

Exiting the circle drive by Parking Deck C (formerly known as Medi-2) and the Hillcrest

building will be right turn only onto NE Glen Oak Ave. Exterior signage will no longer label buildings by their old names but by street address.

Exterior signage has been going up during the fall. It can be found at I-74 and Pennsylvania Ave., Glen Oak, and Spalding/I-74 and the roundabout at Glen Oak/Pennsylvania.