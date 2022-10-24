PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has joined a nationwide gun safety movement to address firearms as the leading cause of death in children.

According to OSF’s press release Monday, 13 children die from guns every day.

To address this, OSF is joining the ‘Doesn’t Kill to Ask’ campaign. More than 170 other health care organizations, representing thousands of hospitals across the country, have banded together to participate in this awareness and education campaign.

“It’s important for health care systems like OSF HealthCare to engage in preventive medicine,” said Kurt Bloomstrand, MD, an emergency medicine physician for OSF HealthCare in Urbana, IL. “The ‘Doesn’t Kill to Ask’ campaign equips parents and patients with the necessary tools and resources to help navigate difficult situations regarding guns. If we can better educate our patients on how to safely handle guns in the home, we can save lives.”

The campaign includes broadcast, print and digital ads and a website highlighting the fact that access to unlocked guns can lead to death, suicide and gun violence. The campaign’s website also includes tips for talking about the importance of safe gun storage.

“Situations dealing with gun violence require extra resources and stress to the health care providers caring for them,” said Dr. Bloomstrand. “We can do better in our communities to promote gun safety and training. By holding each other accountable and by asking simple questions regarding gun safety, we can save a life. It most definitely ‘Doesn’t Kill to Ask.’ ”

