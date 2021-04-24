OSF making progress getting its networks back online

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE (6:40 P.M.) An OSF Media Relations Spokesperson says more network systems are back online after an outage that happened on Friday.

New locations back online incude:

• OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Champaign-Urbana,

• OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton,

• OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg,

• OSF Home Care Services Ministry-wide,

• OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria,

PREVIOUS——————————-

OSF Healthcare is continuing to make progress fixing its network issues Saturday, April 24.

According to OSF Media Relations Coordinator Libby Allison, the team at OSF has been working around the clock to fix the network issue that started causing system outages at several OSF locations Friday, April 23.

Allison said several locations are fully back online, including:

OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac,

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington,

OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville,

OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota,

OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee,

OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth,

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa,

OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba, MI

OSF Home Care Services

OSF Hospice Home

Allison said OSF apologizes for any anxiety or inconvenience the outage has caused its patients and their families.

“We understand the frustration, and are doing everything we can to bring all systems back online,” Allison said.

More OSF locations are expected to go back online throughout the day. All hospitals remain open and are continuing to care for patients.

Downtime procedures and protocols are being used while the network issues persist, which include manual charting and rescheduling appointments or procedures if necessary.

Allison said OSF will be reaching out to help reschedule any appointments that were canceled due to the issues.

The cause of the network issue is still under investigation.