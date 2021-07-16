OSF Medical Center adds Bellini artwork to new art gallery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Saint Francis Medical Center unveiled the first artwork to be featured in their new art gallery Friday.

Organizers from OSF and the Peoria Riverfront Museum are working together to curate and install works of art depicting Saint Francis, the man who inspired the hospital’s mission 144 years ago.

Friday’s guests were able to catch the first glimpse of a high-resolution, digital print of the painting Saint Francis in the Desert, painted by Giovanni Bellini around 1476 during the Renaissance.

The original painting is currently located in Frick Madison Museum in New York City.

John Morris, the President and CEO of the Peoria Riverfront Museum said they wanted to create an art gallery in the hospital to inspire people walking through its halls.

“Art inspires people and when people are with their family members and friends in the medical center they need inspiration,” Morris said. “This is a perfect opportunity for two local organizations who have two different kinds of missions…work together to lift things up.”

The gallery is located on a long expanse of wall in the guest hallway of the medical center, which will eventually be completely filled out with artwork honoring the Saint’s legacy, Morris said.

Morris said the gallery and artwork will remain a permanent fixture of the medical center.

To learn more about Bellini’s Saint Francis in the Desert, visit the Frick Collection online.