OSF Medical Group welcomes new maternal-fetal medicine specialist

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — OSF Medical Group is welcoming a new maternal-fetal medicine specialist to its staff in Bloomington.

The health care company said Elaine Carroll, MD, specializes in maternal–fetal medicine, including high-risk pregnancies and preterm birth prevention. Carroll most recently served as Medical Director of Obstetrical Services and Maternal-Fetal Medicine with Beacon Health System in South Bend, Indiana.

She is from the southwest suburbs of Chicago, and wanted to be a doctor from an early age after being diagnosed with a serious birth defect when she was five years old. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois in Urbana, and her medical degree from Rush Medical College in Chicago.

She followed with an internship and residency at the University of Iowa in obstetrics and gynecology, then a fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at Loyola University Medical Center. Her board certifications include Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology, both awarded by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

“I strive to have every mother I see feel she is being treated with the greatest care and love,” Carroll said.

Her office is located at 1505 Eastland Drive in Bloomington. More information is available on the OSF HealthCare website.