PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Fortune magazine listed their 300 most innovative companies with OSF making the cut. It is the only healthcare system headquartered in Illinois to earn the distinction.

Fortune and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected the inaugural group of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 based on product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture.

“It’s incredibly humbling and exciting at the same time. I think a lot of healthcare systems are committed to innovation, but this is really part of the DNA of OSF, the Sisters have been innovating for 100 years,” said Michelle Conger, OSF HealthCare Chief Strategy Officer, and CEO OSF OnCall Digital Health.

Several innovations OSF has implemented in the past several months are listed below: