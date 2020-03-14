OSF offering digital services to educate and triage those concerned about COVID-19.

PEORIA, Ill. — OSF Healthcare today announced, in an effort to serve patients, it’s offering a virtual assistant designed to asses a patient’s symptoms and the degree of urgency with which they should be treated.

The assistant, Clare, is on the homepage of OSF HealthCare.

“OSF HealthCare wants to reduce anxiety during this uncertain time with the COVID-19 situation. To ease concerns, we are encouraging the public to use Clare, our virtual assistant to get the most up to date information, share symptoms, and more. Clare provides a safe experience for consumers to access medical professionals without the need to travel to a facility and risk possible exposure.” Abby Lotz, vice president, OSF Saint Gabriel Digital Care

Those with OSF say Clare was updated to provide screening and education directly related to COVID-19. The chatbot will listen for symptoms of COVID-19 and ask relevant follow-up questions, such as travel history, and whether a person is aware if they’ve been exposed to others with the illness.