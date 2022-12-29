PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cases of RSV, a respiratory illness affecting kids, are soaring across the country and right here in central Illinois.

Kara Roat, the Manager of Digital Patient Care at OSF OnCall Digital Health, joined WMBD This Morning Thursday for our Ask the Doc segment. She tells WMBD’s Matt Sheehan and Kyreon Lee how this program is both helpful for parents and the local hospital systems.

You can watch Ask the Doc every Thursday at 6:25 a.m. on WMBD This Morning.

Also tune in to Good Day Central Illinois every other Wednesday for Ask the Doc with Dr. Brian Curtis from OSF Healthcare. You can see our latest interview with Dr. Curtis on New Year’s Resolutions by clicking here.