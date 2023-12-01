PERU, Ill. (WMBD)- OSF will be starting the new year with three new clinics, all opening within a week of each other.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, widespread issues in rural healthcare have caused 195 hospitals to close since 2005, OSF plans to attempt to mitigate the problem

In Spring Valley, a clinic is planned to open on Jan. 11, 2024, and in Oglesby on Jan. 16, 2024. A new OB/GYN clinic is expected to open in Peru on Jan. 9, 2024.

AJ Querciagrossa, CEO for the Western Region for OSF Healthcare, said that they are excited to lend support.

“We are really really excited as we continue to support the healthcare services in the Illinois Valley,” Querciagrossa said.

OSF is working through regulations to be able to get the hospital in Peru up and running. They were able to employ employees of the previous hospital, St. Margaret’s and get them started in other facilities.

“We’re so excited about them joining OSF,” Querciagrossa said. “They’ve already been onboarded and working in various capacities through our other facilities in Mendota, Princeton, Ottawa, and Streator.”

The hospital in Peru does not have an official opening date yet.