OSF pauses asymptomatic COVID-19 testing Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare is asking members to refrain from coming to their facilities for asymptomatic and close contact testing Monday.

According to an OSF Healthcare press release, the pause is due to the rise of COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated.

“Right now all across the nation, we’re seeing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases,” Chief operating officer Michael Cruz, MD, FACEP said. “We are equipped to handle COVID testing for patients who are sick, injured or who are preparing for a procedure, but our patient volume is currently so great that we need the public’s cooperation to ensure proper usage of our health care resources.”

According to Dr. Cruz, other options are still available for the asymptomatic, including community testing sites, at-home kits and retail pharmacy locations. OSF Care Station, OSF PromptCare and OSF OnCall Urgent Care locations will still serve the needs of persons experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.

More information is available on OSF’s website.