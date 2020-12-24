OSF preps for construction of new state-of-the-art cancer center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Work is getting underway for a new cancer center in Peoria, aimed to help people in the region.

Demolition began this week at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in preparation for the hospital’s new comprehensive cancer center.

According to O.S.F., the Comprehensive Cancer Center will be a regional destination center that will feature a full range of cancer-related services.

The hospital said they hope it will provide it’s first treatments at the center as early as 2023. However, the timeline of the $250 million project depends on fundraising efforts.