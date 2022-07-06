PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria’s Friendship House and OSF are partnering to make sure students have a healthy start to the school year.

Wednesday, for three hours, OSF hosted back-to-school physicals and dental exams at Peoria Friendship House.

For no charge, students could have their vitals, height, and weight checked, among other services.

“If we can help the community become aware of their health and issues that they may have or may not have, but just be healthy in their living daily, that’s the goal,” said Friendship House CEO Marcellus Sommerville.

Sommerville said making health services accessible for families is also crucial.

“It’s within walking distance for a lot of families,” Sommerville said. “Being able to come here and get the screening, and not having to go wait through a long line and process within the hospital, that’s the reason the partnerships are so important,” he added.

Students participating in sports could also receive a physical at the event.