PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The latest in cancer treatment technology will soon be used at OSF St. Francis in Peoria.

OSF is home to Illinois’ second proton-beam therapy machine. a 100-ton Varian ProBeam Cyclotron made in Germany. It will be the centerpiece of OSF’s new Healthcare Cancer Institute under construction.

The system can actually paint the tumor with proton energy, it goes in, it releases its energy, which is what gives you clinical effectiveness. and then there’s no energy that continues on/ so you don’t have to worry about side effects. Bob Anderson CEO of Central Region of OSF Healthcare

The OSF Cancer Institute will have a full range of cancer-related services besides the cyclotron. it’s scheduled to open in early 2024.