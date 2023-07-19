PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– With the COVID-19 pandemic at its end, people who caught the bug previously may still be afflicted with symptoms.

An OSF press release confirms that OSF Saint Francis in Peoria will be part of the effort to better understand ‘long COVID’ and will join the National Institues of Health initiative named “Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery” or ‘RECOVER’.

Symptoms can range from brain fog to chest pain. John Hafner MD, one of the principal investigators for the OSF study, believes that the diversity of the symptoms is what makes long COVID difficult to understand.

“Long COVID is a series of very diverse symptoms that people develop after they’ve been sick with COVID,” Dr. Hafner explains. “It’s different for everyone. We think somewhere between 10%-20% of people that develop COVID will end up with long COVID symptoms.”

The program also be part of the ILLInet Recover Study led by the University of Illinois Chicago.

Nearly 14,000 adults and more than 9,500 kids have been enrolled in the study.