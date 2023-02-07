PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- OSF HealthCare St. Francis has named a new president as current president Bob Anderson steps down for a new role.

According to an OSF press release, Mike Wells will become the new OSF President on Feb. 19.

Wells has served the OSF HealthCare Ministry since 2005, first as director of the Resource Link program, and was also president of OSF Children’s Hospital since 2019.

He oversaw the challenges the hospital faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening of Almost Home Kids, and added pediatric ophthalmology to the hospital’s subspecialties.

“I am honored and excited to be selected as the next president of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center,” said Wells. “The healthcare landscape has changed over the course of the past three years during the pandemic, but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to and focus on providing the highest quality care to those we have been called to serve. I look forward to helping the OSF Ministry navigate the opportunities that lie ahead.”