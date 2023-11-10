BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington announced its new interim president Friday.

Jennifer Ulrich, CPA, MBA, accepted the position of Interim President of the medical center effective Nov. 12, according to OSF Communications Coordinator Curt Squires.

Ulrich will be working with outgoing president Lynn Fulton to transition into her new role. She recently accepted a new position as a CEO at Maui Health System in Hawaii. Fulton’s last day is Dec. 6.

Squires said Ulrich has been with OSF since 2008 and most recently held the position of Vice President of Finance for the eastern region. She has also held a position directing internal operations at OSF St. Joseph.

In her new role at OSF, she will lead St. Joseph in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy and will be responsible for directing internal operations.

Ulrich received her bachelor of science in accounting from Greenville University and her MBA at Bradley University.