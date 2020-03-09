OSF St. Joseph Medical Center celebrates 140 years, with a ‘humbling’ documented history

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF St. Joseph Medical Center is celebrating 140 years of healthcare.

The hospital opened in Bloomington in 1880 after the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis saw a need in the community.

Documents, blueprints, and newspaper clippings show the history of the hospital in the area.

Lynn Fulton, the president of the hospital, says looking back on its history is humbling.

“People still come to us for care and the thing that I think is the most important thing that we provide is care and compassion and that’s today and it was also 140 years ago. That hasn’t changed,” said Fulton.

She says that while systems, technology, and healthcare have improved and changed over the years, the hospital’s mission remains the same.

“The dedication to serve all persons throughout our communities is still there. Our mission has not changed since really the inception of the first hospital in Peoria,” said Fulton.