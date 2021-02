BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center campus is running on generators after experiencing a power outage Sunday.

Ameren Illinois is at the medical center working to restore power.

Until then, all hospital equipment and life saving equipment will be powered by generators.

The Eastland Pharmacy will be closed until power is restored.

Any outpatient that is impacted by the power outage will be contacted by the hospital.