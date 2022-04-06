BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — April is National Donate Life Month, and leaders with OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, in partnership with Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, are helping promote awareness.

Wednesday afternoon, leaders with OSF and Gift of Hope, raised a Gift of Hope flag in front of the entrance to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

Alexis Plumb, Donation Liaison with Gift of Hope, said the flag-raising honors those who have given life-saving organ and tissue donations, as well as those who have received a donation.

She added, that thousands of people every year are impacted by organ, eye, and tissue donation, and hundreds of thousands more are waiting to receive a donation.

The organization hopes to sign up more donors.

“The choice to become a donor is so impactful, someone is able to save many lives through organ donation, and enhance the lives of over 25 people through tissue donation, so our main goal this month is to promote awareness for that, and also to encourage others to register,” said Plumb.

Those interested in registering to become an organ, eye, and tissue donor can find more information on the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network website.