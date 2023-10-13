BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Lynn Fulton, the President of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington has accepted a position outside of the network, OSF announced Friday.

Fulton has accepted a position as the CEO of Maui Health System in Hawaii where she will begin in mid-December.

In 2001, she began her healthcare career in Kewanee where she became CEO there in 2012. She led the integration into OSF HealthCare in 2014 where she became president of the OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.

She has held her position of president of OSF St. Joseph since 2017.

Fulton was a part of the OSF family for quite some time and she said she is leaving a piece of her heart behind as she begins her new journey on the island of Maui after being in Central Illinois for the last several years.

“I am leaving a piece of my heart behind; this Ministry has provided me with opportunities to grow my leadership skills and faith,” said Fulton. “This journey has been a blessing, and I am forever grateful.”

Fulton’s last day at OSF St. Joseph will be Dec. 6. OSF said a leadership transition plan will be announced closer to that date.