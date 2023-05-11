PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare announced it will host a one-stop cancer screening event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 19 at the OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

According to a news release, early detection is the key to making a full recovery, and the one-stop event is one way the organization said it’s trying to make life-saving screenings available to everyone.

Some of the available screenings will include:

Cervical screening

Colon cancer screening

Education on cancer prevention and screening

High-risk genetics screenings

Low-dose lung CT

Mammography

Oral cancer screening

Skin cancer checks

OSF Care-A-Van wellness screening

This event was made possible by a partnership with the Tazewell County Health Department, Peoria City/County Health Department, and Partnership for a Healthy Community. The event also received funding from a grant from IDPH Illinois Breast & Cervical Cancer Program.

Some of the screenings will be free of change. Those interested in learning more and registering for the event should call (309) 308-0200.