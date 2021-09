FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine bulk substance to resume, the company said Thursday, July 29. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For one day only, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination will be available at OSF Healthcare.

The vaccination is one dose and will be administered on Thursday, Sept. 30, for anyone over the age of 18.

Appointments are required and available between 8:20 a.m. and 12 p.m. and again from 1-4 p.m. at OSF Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology, 1800 Knoxville Ave.

Appointments can be made here.