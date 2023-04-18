PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF held a media event this afternoon to celebrate the launch of a new breakthrough treatment center. This is a collaboration between the hospital and Origin, a company made up of leading research institutions and science professionals.

The center will be part of the existing OSF Healthcare Cancer Institute. Origin managing partner Cosmo Smith talked about how this collaboration will bring Central Illinois residents access to medical advances and cutting-edge clinical trials.

“OSF and Origin have already begun to create significant strides, particularly in the areas of early detection, of pancreatic, lung, and ovarian cancers, some of the more difficult to treat cancers if they’re found too late,” Smith said.

This type of facility will be new for Peoria and the Central Illinois region. Healthcare officials are excited at what it could bring.

“These advances, in collaboration with Origin, will help the OSF Healthcare Cancer Institute become a destination of world-class cancer care, while providing a seamless cancer journey for patients and their families in these communities,” said Dr. Mike Cruz, Chief Operating Officer for OSF Healthcare.

OSF President Sister Diane Marie McGrew said that the project also falls in line with their mission.

“This new program is so much in line with our sisters’ history, we are not afraid to try something new, to improve the care for our patients,” McGrew said.

The center is in the process of being built and is planned to open by the start of next year.