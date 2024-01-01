PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year on Monday.

According to an OSF news release, Marsaiah Travon McGee Jr. was unexpectedly born at home at 3:30 a.m. His mother, Keijah Ward, and Marsaiah were transferred to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center shortly after the birth.

Marsaiah was born 4 pounds and 11 ounces and measured more than 16 inches. He has two sisters, who are four and one-year-old.

OSF extends its congratulations to the family.