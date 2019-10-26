OSF Women’s Lifestyle Show empowers women to live healthy

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — OSF Saint Francis Healthcare is working to empower women of all ages into making better choices.

Leaders says demonstrations, classes, and screenings at Saturday’s lifestyle show is making for a healthier community.

They say most women drive the health of their families and communities, and information can help educate women.

Resources at the show also let people find out their health risks for cancer, stroke, sleep apnea, and heart health.

“If we can help them do that a little bit better, and maybe have a little bit more activity, maybe have a little bit healthier diet, then we’re helping the healthcare of our whole entire communities,” said Sally Owens, the manager for Women’s Health Strategy at OSF Saint Francis Healthcare.