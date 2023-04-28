PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been 10 years since the opening of OSF’s Jump Trading Simulation and Education, and Peoria officials are proud of the advancements it has brought to the medical field. The center hosted a press conference Friday and gave tours, showcasing its futuristic facilities.

The center is a space for technology and education, with innovation teams seeking ways to use artificial intelligence and virtual reality to change the way healthcare operates. Chris Setti, CEO of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, said that OSF leading the way in the medical world is good news for Illinois.

“Healthcare is the largest employment sector in the Peoria region now, and OSF’s obviously a big part of that, but what they’re doing here, the new treatments, the new processes, the products that are being developed here, are groundbreaking,” Setti said.

Setti is also excited about Peoria becoming a hub for inventive healthcare.

“We’re becoming known, people think about Rochester, Boston or Cleveland as places of medical innovation, the name Peoria is now getting out there and it’s in large part because of what’s happening here at OSF innovation headquartered at Jump,” Setti said.

Jump has been recognized by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare as a world-class simulation and healthcare engineering center.